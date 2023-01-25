AgriMin Daea: Romania has 1.5 B euros at its disposal to invest in land improvement

Romania can benefit from funds worth 1.5 billion euros for land improvement works, combating soil erosion and improving the irrigation system, said Minister Petre Daea, who presented, on Wednesday, at Deva, the National Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, for development of agriculture, told Agerpres.

"We have an amount of 1.5 billion euros that we must invest in these land improvement works, including irrigation, combating soil erosion and drying, knowing that in the western part of the country we have this kind of problems. We have a very rich drainage network that we must activate in such a way to use it in two ways, in the context in which nature imposes such behaviour on us. So let's use this network both for irrigation and drainage, depending on the need," said the Minister of Agriculture.

He showed that 500 million euros worth of investments are available for secondary irrigation systems, of which 100 million euros are for local irrigation systems, and the difference for farmers who are associated in various specialized organizations.

On the other hand, in the context of the measures taken to prevent the effects of natural phenomena, the Minister of Agriculture mentioned that more than 2 million hectares of crops are currently protected with systems against hail, thanks to the investments supported by the budget.

Petre Daea also showed that, for the future, the special situations from the climatic point of view must be taken into account, which is why investments in irrigation systems, protective curtains or combating hail are necessary.

The National Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 for the development of agriculture will make available to this economic sector an amount of 15.8 billion euros, Minister Daea emphasizing that the money must reach Romanian farmers in full, without being affected by financial corrections.