Air traffic on Bucharest airports continues in winter conditions; delays of up to 50 minutes

Air traffic on the Bucharest-based Henri Coanda and Bucharest Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu airports continues in winter conditions at the moment, according to the flights schedule, with some of the flights recording delays of up to 50 minutes for defrosting, informs the National Company Bucharest Airports, in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"No flight has been canceled on the Henri Coanda Airport because of the weather conditions. Some flights, however, could record delays because of the time needed to defrost the aircraft, which delays can some time reach up to 50 minutes or even more. We are constantly intervening with our own tools on both airports in the Romanian Capital City, in order to get sure that the aircraft are operated in safety conditions. The airport infrastructure is operational, with the movement areas being maintained at optimum standards," reads the abovementioned release.The National Administration of Meteorology has issued an Yellow Code Alert for moderate precipitations, especially sleet and snowfalls, thick snow-layer, glazed frost and wind intensifications for the Capital City, to expire on Tuesday, 15:00 EET.