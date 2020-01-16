ALDE: Election of mayors in two rounds is used by Gov't to force early polls

The ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) supports the election of mayors in two rounds, but draws attention to the fact that, by assuming responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds, the Government wants, in fact, to sacrifice it to "force early polls."

"ALDE supported and supports the election of mayors in two rounds! But the Government's decision to assume responsibility for the modification of the election law regarding the local elections is a regrettable one. We believe that assuming responsibility is not the right way to do this, as ALDE requested, this should be done through the adoption of an emergency ordinance that, besides the advantage given by the fact that it will come into force immediately, it could have also been put up for debate in Parliament later on, if there had been modifications brought to it," reads a post on ALDE's Facebook page.The party draws attention that a possible removal of the Government in Parliament as a result of the adoption of the motion of censure will block the election of mayors in two rounds and maintain the current law."So our understanding of this is that they are going to sacrifice the election of mayors in two rounds to force for early polls," said ALDE.The Government will assume responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds, PM Orban announced on Thursday.