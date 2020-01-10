ALDE's Vosganian:Parties should have dialogue, PSD should cooperate with PNL to rebalance country's finances

Deputy Varujan Vosganian, the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Iasi and a spokesman for this group, Friday told a press conference held in northeastern Iasi, that "the fiscal space is a very tight one" and there should be a dialogue between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) concerning the rebalancing of the country's finances.

"Unfortunately, the fiscal space is quite tight. Last year, on top of what the PSD did, there was a certain attempt by the PNL to show how guilty the PSD was. Anyway, we came out better than I thought. The problem is not 2021. In 2020, pensions will only increase in autumn. The problem will be in 2021-2022, but the parties probably think that if elections come it will be the first year and then they will have time to resettle themselves. I believe in this respect there should be a dialogue between the parties, that is, the PSD should take responsibility for its part and should work with the PNL on rebalancing the country, and not blaming one another," said former finance minister and ALDE Iasi branch leader, deputy Varujan Vosganian.

He mentioned that children allowances represent an example in this regard.

"What happened with children's allowances is an example in this regard. The fact that in Romania, a country with budgetary tensions, children's allowances increased four times in a year as a legislative vision, is a fact that makes us think a little of political responsibility. From 80 lei to 320 lei, that means an increase of 240 lei, that is 55 euros/month, which means about 700 euros/year: 700 euros multiplied by almost 4 million means almost 3 billion euros. It is good to give allowances to children, but it is good for those children to have playgrounds, houses, roads to get to the kindergarten, and minibuses," further said Deputy Varujan Vosganian, former Minister of Finance.