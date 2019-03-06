ALERTĂ - Comisia Europeană, cartonaș galben pentru România: lovitură grea pentru Guvern

Comisia Europeană a decis, joi, să trimită o scrisoare de notificare a României prin care anunță invită țara noastră să resepcte directivele europene în ceea ce privește plafonarea prețului la gaze.

”Today, the Commission decided to send a letter of formal notice to Romania for failing to correctly implement certain requirements of the Gas Directive (Directive 2009/73/EC) and the Security of Gas Supply Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1938). These instruments aim at ensuring the competitiveness in the EU gas markets while guaranteeing the secure supply to households and other customers requiring special protection. After analysing legislative measures adopted by Romania in December 2018, the Commission found that the system of regulated wholesale prices newly introduced in the Romanian gas market goes against the EU legal requirements. The Commission also considers that these measures are not adequate to sustainably achieve the objective of protecting household customers from excessive price increases.”, arată Comisia Europeană.

Autorităţile competente din statele membre trebuiau să adopte planurile de acţiune preventivă şi planurile de urgenţă deja până la data de 3 decembrie 2012. Deciziile privind fluxurile bidirecţionale de gaze naturale trebuiau să fie adoptate până la 3 septembrie 2012.