Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik qualifies for the final of the ITF tournament in Cordenos

Romanian tennis player Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik on Friday qualified for the final of the ITF tournament in Cordenons (Italy), equipped with total prizes worth 60,000 US dollars, after defeating Italian Dalila Spiteri 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, Agerpres reports.

Ignatik (33 years old, WTA's 226), seed number 7, sealed her victory after two hours and 13 minutes of play, despite 13 double faults.

This was her first match played against Spiteri (26 years old, WTA's 371).

In the first round, the Romanian passed Italian Jennifer Ruggeri, 6-4, 6-0, in the round of 16 she eliminated another Italian, Tatiana Pieri, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, and in the quarterfinals she passed British Emily Appleton, 6-4, 6-1.In the final, Ignatik will face Slovenian Veronika Erjavec (23 years old, WTA's 250), seed no. 5.