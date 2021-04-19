All Role2 MTF deaths, centralised, reported in accordance with legal provisions in force

All deaths reported by Role 2 Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) at the Ana Aslan Institute operated by the Central Military Hospital have been centralised and reported in accordance with the legal provisions in force, the Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) said on Monday.

"Regarding the public information about the Role 2 Medical Treatment Facility reporting of COVID-19 deaths, we want to make the following clarifications: the Role 2 Medical Treatment Facility located at the Otopeni-based Ana Aslan Institute of Gerontology and Geriatrics has been operating as a COVID hospital since April 2020. All deaths recorded at that facility operated by the Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital have been centralised and reported in accordance with the legal provisions in force," according to the ministry.

MApN also says that since January 10, 2021, when the said Role 2 MTF received access rights to the Corona Forms application, 82 recorded deaths have been reported as thus by the medical facility both in the Corona Forms and the alerts section of the Health Ministry, which "can be verified as quickly as possible by any of the authorities that have access to the e databases."The ministry's clarifications came in response to recently dismissed Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu telling Europa FM private radio broadcaster in an interview that there would be differences in the reporting of people who died as a result of the new coronavirus infection in the case of the Colentina Hospital and the said Role 2 facility.