Allianz-Tiriac Insurance turnover dropps by 1.6 pct in H1, to 688 million RON

Allianz-Tiriac Insurance has recorded gross written premiums of 688 million RON in the first semester, a drop of 1.6 pct over the same period of last year, on the backdrop of the restrictions imposed by the state of emergency, according to a release of the company sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

"The total value of the gross written premiums was relatively constant, with a drop of just 1.6 pct, down to 688 million RON, despite restrictions imposed by the state of emergency, which led to the minimizing of economic activity in the March-May period. Life, health and property insurance continued their sustained rhythm of growth, demonstrating that the need for protection is all the better understood. For example, the increase of the volume of the gross written premiums was of 14 pct, while the increase of premiums from home insurance was over 7 pct," the release mentions.

In what regards the auto segment, premiums diminished by 3.7 pct, due to less sales of optional insurance, following the drop in the automotive market.

Furthermore, in the first half of 2020 the company paid damages worth 338 million RON to clients and third parties suffering damages.