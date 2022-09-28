Almost 150 searches throughout the country in two cases of tax evasion, illegal tree cutting

The police carry out 146 searches on Wednesday morning in several counties in the country in two cases of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal tree cutting from the national forestry fund and embezzlement.

According to a press release sent by the Romanian Police, the searches take place in Bucharest (one search) and the counties of Alba (two searches), Bacau (1), Bihor (1), Bistrita-Nasaud (1), Cluj (2), Constanta (33 ), Dolj (1), Harghita (1), Iasi (4), Ialomita (1), Ilfov (1), Mures (1), Neamt (4), Olt (1), Suceava (85) and Teleorman (6 ), at the headquarters (39) and offices (57) of some companies, but also at the residences of natural persons (33) presumed to be involved in criminal activity, told Agerpres.

Also, home searches will be carried out at the premises of some forest districts (17).

The actions take place in order to complete the evidence material in two criminal files, in which investigations are being carried out for the crimes of tax evasion, money laundering, cutting trees without rights from the national forestry fund and embezzlement.