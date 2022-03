Almost 80,000 Ukrainians have chosen to remain in Romania; including 30,000 children

Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Saturday that nearly 80,000 Ukrainian citizens have chosen to remain in Romania, including 30,000 children, Agerpres reports.

"At the moment, there are almost 80,000 Ukrainian citizens who have chosen to remain on Romania's territory out of the more than 515,000 who have entered our country since the beginning of the conflict on February 24. There are 79,075 Ukrainian citizens, of whom 30,000 are children. Some of them have already been taken in the care of the specialized structures of the Romanian state in centers dedicated to child protection, but of course there are many others that need integration in the educational system, access to health services and other categories of social services that Romania must be prepared to provide," Dan Carbunaru told a press conference held at Victoria Palace of Government.