Almost half the capacity of temporary camps in Suceava county occupied by Ukrainian refugees

A number of 921 people were accommodated on Sunday morning in the mobile camps made available for the Ukrainian refugees in the Siret and Radauti localities, as well as in the sports and classrooms arranged for the same purpose in Radauti, Milisauti, Siret and Suceava, and another 6,250 left for other places of temporary accommodation or continuous transit to other destinations, the Suceava Prefect's Office reported.

According to the Suceava Prefect's Office, the total accommodation capacity of the refugees is currently 1,977 places and, since the beginning of the conflict and until now, 7,171 have entered through the temporary accommodation camps, with 1,056 people being there at this point, Agerpres.ro informs.

Traffic at the entrance to the country through the Siret border crossing point (PTF) remains high, with most people being Ukrainian citizens.