Although consumption of regional products prevails, Romanian farmers have large stockpiles

Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros on Friday said that, although the emphasis in the case of consuming dairy, beef and poultry was on regional products, Romanian farmers have large stockpiles of the same products, and in Romania's case the proposed measures by the European Commission on private storage do no apply.

According to a ministry statement, Oros made his statement during a videoconference with German counterpart Julia Klockner in the context of the upcoming German presidency of the EU Council, which will start on July 1, 2020.

"Romania has insisted on forms of support grants being set up similar to those granted in the milk and pork sector in the context of the embargo with the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Regarding the plant sector, the minister said it was not affected by the pandemic crisis, but by extreme soil drought, the most serious in the last 50 years. Oros pointed out that approximately 1.4 million hectares sown in autumn were affected by the drought.

In her turn, Minister Julia Klockner voiced interest in the situation of the insurance system in Romania regarding the agricultural field. Oros explained that there are exaggerated requirements from insurers in terms of insurance against drought, but Romanian farmers also have at their disposal measure 17.1 under the National Rural Development Programme that provides for up to 70% of the value of the insurance policy being reimbursable from European funds.

Also discussed at the videoconference were issues of major interest such as: the Multiannual Financial Framework, the "Farm to Fork" strategies and the EU 2030 biodiversity strategy, animal welfare labelling, the situation of seasonal Romanian agricultural workers, and the next meeting of the EU's AgriFish council.