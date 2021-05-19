Amazon Web Services opens office in Bucharest

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will open its first office in Bucharest, expanding its team that supports the growing number of customers and partners in Romania, the company informs.

"AWS account managers, partner managers, solution architects, and many other staff positions will support Romanian organizations of all sizes as they transition to AWS. Avira, the Romanian Automotive Insurers Office, Bit Soft, BITSoftware, City Insurance, Enel Romania, Nova Power & Gas, Superbet, The Third Iteration, Thinslices, UiPath and many more are amongst Romania's top enterprises and fastest-growing startups, which are using AWS to grow and reinvent their businesses. Customers in Romania run everything on AWS from mobile, web, and social applications to development and test environments, Big Data analytics, enterprise business applications, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and mission critical workloads," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Przemek Szuder, AWS Central and Eastern Europe leader, considers that Romania Romania is an incredible talent pool of highly skilled and creative IT professionals, speaking multiple languages and developing important applications.

"Additionally, it is home to many notable Romanian companies and rapidly growing startups, which are leading the way in digital innovation. With Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iasi being among the fastest-growing IT hubs in Europe, Romania is a great place to do business and we look forward to continue expanding our local presence," Szuder said.

In his turn, Romanian Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said that after the EU's recent investment decision to host the EU Cybersecurity Competence Center in Romania, this latest investment by AWS further reinforces Romania's position as a European center of innovation.

The new office follows the launch of the AWS Development Center in 2018 and an Amazon CloudFront Edge Location in 2020 - both located in Bucharest. The Development Center is home to AWS teams working on key technologies for the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) service. Amazon CloudFront is a fast content delivery network (CDN) service that securely delivers data, video, applications, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to customers globally with low latency and at high transfer speed.

AWS also continues to invest and support the Romanian education systems with AWS Educate, a comprehensive program for building skills in cloud computing with students age 16 and older. AWS Educate member institutions include Babes-Bolyai University, the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, University of Oradea, and Valahia University of Targoviste, reports agerpres.