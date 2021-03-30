Ambassador David Saranga, on visit to Representation of the Romanian Patriarchate in Jerusalem

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, David Saranga, has paid a visit to the Representation of the Romanian Patriarchate in Jerusalem on Tuesday, in solidarity with the Romanian church, the target of extremist attacks.

According to a press release of the Israeli Embassy sent to AGERPRES, the diplomat voiced his support for the place of worship and condemned, once again, the acts of vandalism of anti-Christian fanatics, the perpetrators being arrested shortly by Israeli law enforcement.

"Such hateful actions will never be tolerated, and for Israel, religious freedom is one of the most important values," Ambassador Saranga told Father Archimandrite Teofil Anastasoaie, the Romanian Patriarchate's representative to the Holy Land.

The two officials also discussed the possibility of resuming travel between the two states in the near future, with the Israeli government currently awaiting the signing of a tourism agreement with Romania.

"Israel wants to receive pilgrims and tourists again soon. In this regard, His Excellency said that government negotiations are currently underway between the two sides to find an amicable solution. I also thanked for the care shown by His Excellency towards the Romanian mission to the Holy Places and we hope that in the future things will improve, spirits will calm down and there will be a good coexistence, as it was in the past," said Father Teofil Anastasoaie, according to Basilica News Agency of the Romanian Patriarchate.