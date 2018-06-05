Ambassador Ion Jinga, elected Chair of UN Disarmament and International Security Committee

Permanent representative of Romania at the United Nations, ambassador Ion Jinga, Tuesday was elected chairman of the UN Disarmament and International Security Committee (Committee I), in the plenary session of the UN General Assembly, the term being exercised during the duration of the 73rd session of the General Assembly, during the period of September 2018 - September 2019, according to a press release transmitted by the Permanent Mission of Romania, close to UN.

According to the source, it is for the first time that a Romanian diplomat is elected for the position of chairman of this main committee of the UN General Assembly, mentioning that Romanian diplomats occupied on five previous occasions the position of vice-Chair (1972, 1983, 2002, 2003 and 2014)."This choice represents a recognition of Romania's long term commitment in favor of multilateralism, as well as our country's contribution to the UN Disarmament and International Security Committee. Romania has a solid leadership tradition within the UN and the reputation of an honest and impartial promoter of peace," Jinga said in his address on the occasion of being elected in office.The Romanian Ambassador pointed out a series of contributions that our country has made to promoting peace and international security within the UN: Founding member of the UN Conference for Disarmament; Chair of the Committee Combating Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (the 1540 Committee, named after the resolution adopted by the Security Council, in 2004); Chair of the Preparatory Committee (PrepCom) of the Organization of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (CTBTO); initiator, alongside Germany, of the bi-annual resolution concerning the transparency in military spending (MILEX), adopted by the UN General Assembly starting with 1998."(...) Romania will continue to bring its active contribution within Committee I, in accordance with with the UN Charter and with the regulations of international law. The approach of the Committee leadership will be one of "honest-broker", characterized by transparency, for identifying the best solutions for preserving peace," Jinga underlined.