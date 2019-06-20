Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Romania, on farewell visit

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Romania, Jose Miguel Menchaca, on a farewell visit.

"The meeting has been an unprecedented opportunity for the review of the state of the bilateral relations, the context in which concrete ways of enhancing them have been examined, including through the development of high-level contacts and identification of new possibilities of sectoral cooperation. The head of the Romanian diplomacy thanked the Chilean Ambassador for his contribution to the development of the two countries, and the latter voiced his appreciation for the cooperation of the Romanian authorities in fulfilling his term," the Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions as quoted in a press release sent to AGERPRES.According to the cited source, the Chilean Ambassador congratulated our country for successfully exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and thanked for the support given to the advancement of the negotiations regarding the modernization of the EU-Chile Association Agreement.The meeting addressed issues of the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda, the press release also says.