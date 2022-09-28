AmCham: Trade between Romania, USA has doubled in the last 10 years

The value of trade between Romania and the USA reached 5.4 billion dollars last year, compared to 2.4 billion dollars in 2011, according to a study carried out by the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania, AmCham, presented on Wednesday in the U.S. - Romania Economic Forum, told Agerpres.

American direct and indirect investments in Romania increased from 6.5 billion dollars in 2019 to 7.5 billion dollars in 2020.

The United States is Romania's fifth trading partner, with 6.8% of the total, and the most important partner outside the European Union.

Depending on the turnover, most American investments in Romania are in the manufacturing sector (including automotive and FMCG) - 49%, agriculture - 29% and health - 9%.

Direct American investments in 2020 were 2.8 billion dollars, Romania being fourth in the EU from this point of view, after Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

At the same time, there are 900 companies with American capital in our country, in third place after Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The study's conclusions show that there is a potential for increasing American direct investments in Romania.