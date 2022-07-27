Ana Bogdan through to WTA's Warsaw tournament quarterfinals

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, with total prizes worth 251,750 USD, on Wednesday, after she defeated Czech player Katerina Siniakova, WTA's 86th, 26 years of age, 6-0, 6-4.

Bogdan, WTA's 108th, aged 29, won in one hour and 35 minutes, and secured a 6,200-USD cheque and 60 WTA points.

In the quarterfinals she is to meet the winner between Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) and Laura Pigossi (Brazil).

Ana Bogdan is also playing in the doubles' event, partnering with Kristina Mladenovic (France), opposing in the first round the main seeds, Anna Bondar (Hungary)/Kimberley Zimmermann (Belgium). AGERPRES