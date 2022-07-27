 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ana Bogdan through to WTA's Warsaw tournament quarterfinals

Getty Images
Ana Bogdan

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, with total prizes worth 251,750 USD, on Wednesday, after she defeated Czech player Katerina Siniakova, WTA's 86th, 26 years of age, 6-0, 6-4.

Bogdan, WTA's 108th, aged 29, won in one hour and 35 minutes, and secured a 6,200-USD cheque and 60 WTA points.

In the quarterfinals she is to meet the winner between Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) and Laura Pigossi (Brazil).

Ana Bogdan is also playing in the doubles' event, partnering with Kristina Mladenovic (France), opposing in the first round the main seeds, Anna Bondar (Hungary)/Kimberley Zimmermann (Belgium). AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.