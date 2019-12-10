ANCOM Report: Over half of Romania's mobile internet connections are 4G

More than a half (55 percent) of mobile Internet connections in Romania are 4G, in mid-2019, and two thirds of the users do not limit their browsing on mobile Internet, the statistical data published by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) on Tuesday informed.

According to the regulator of local telecom market, at the end of the first semester of 2019, the number of mobile internet connections stood at 19.6 million, decreasing by 1 percent against the same period of last year.4G connections reached almost 11 million (+6 percent), which represents over 55 percent of the total number of mobile internet connections.The statistical data report also revealed that the average monthly mobile internet traffic increased by 16 percent in the first six months of 2019, reaching 3.4GB per inhabitant.According to the quoted source, on the fixed Internet area, the number of connections remained at 5.1 million in mid-2019, with a slight increase of 1 percent, of which 3.5 million in urban area (+ 0.2 percent) and 1.6 million in rural areas (+ 2 percent).Moreover, in the first half of this year, the average monthly fixed internet traffic stood at 27GB per inhabitant, increasing by 4 percent against the first semester of 2018.The statistical data report on the electronic communications market in Romania in the first semester of 2019 is made by ANCOM based on the information transmitted by the providers who are obliged to send the Authority the values of indicators corresponding to the categories of services.