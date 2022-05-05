 
     
Andreea Prisacariu qualifies for quarterfinals of W60 Prague Tournament 2022

Andreea Prisăcariu

Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu has qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the 60,000-dollar W60 Prague Tournament 2022, after disposing of Serbian player Natalija Stevanovic, 7-5, 6-3.

Prisacariu (22 years old, #328 WTA), coming from qualifications, obtained victory after one hour and 39 minutes against another player coming from the preliminary stage (27 years old, #267 WTA).

The Romanian took her vengeance after being eliminated by Stevanovic, 6-4, 7-6 (11), last year, in the first round of the 60,000-dollar La Bisbal d'Emporda tournament in Spain.

Prisacariu, who in the first round disposed of Czech player Barbora Palicova, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4), will play in the quarterfinals against Mexican Fernanda Contreras Gomez (24 years old, #220 WTA). Andreea Prisacariu ensured a cheque worth 456 dollars and 23 WTA points.

Also on Wednesday, the Romanian-Brazilian pair formed by Nicoleta-Catalina Dascalu/Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves qualified to the doubles semifinals, after 6-4, 6-1 against Czech players Marie Slamenikova/Magdalena Smekalova.

