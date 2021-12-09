Anniversary event dedicated to Romanian-Japanese relations, in Oradea, with photo and ikebana exhibition

Ambassador of Japan to Romania Hiroshi Ueda will participate on Friday, December 10, in Oradea, in a cultural and economic event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the president of the "Euro Foto Art" Association, Stefan Toth announced on Thursday evening.

According to him, the anniversary program takes place under the patronage of the Embassy of Japan in Romania and under the auspices of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and will include an exhibition of photographers from Romania and Japan, the opening of the ikebana exhibition "Heaven, Man and the Earth" and a meeting for the development of economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

"The event is a unique opportunity to promote the city of Oradea and the Bihor region from an economic, cultural and touristic standpoint, in front of His Excellency Hiroshi Ueda, the Japanese Ambassador to Romania, who will participate on this occasion in an official visit to Bihor County," said Stefan Toth.

The approximately 120 guests are political and cultural figures of the city, representatives of Japanese companies in Romania, business partners, successful users of Japanese technology, from the country and abroad, the local and national press.

The anniversary program will begin in Oradea Fortress, with the opening of the ikebana exhibition "Heaven, Man and Earth", followed by the anniversary moment and the award of the Centenary special prizes, as well as the award of the photo artists' special prizes and the launch of a jubilee album in the Fortress Gallery.

The opening of the exhibition of photographers from Romania and Japan is scheduled in the Exhibition Center of International Federation of Photographic Art Oradea - Romania, within the section of the Oradea City Museum, located in the Foryress. It is organized under the patronage of the Japanese Embassy in Romania, by the "Euro Foto Art" International Association from Oradea in partnership with "Japan Danube Photoclub" in Yokohama.

The images were taken by photographers from several photo clubs in the two countries. An international jury has accepted 100 photographs for the International Salon and will reward the most valuable works with medals and plaques "Carol Pop of Szathmari - Szathmari Pap Karoly".

The gold medal went to Japanese photo artist Kazuaki Kamikura for his work entitled "Morning on the Lake", and the silver medal went to Romanian photo artist Ionel Onofras for the image titled "Solitary". The bronze medal was awarded to Japanese photographer Tetsuo Sugimoto for the photograph "Street show". Three "Carol Pop de Szathmari - Szathmari Pap Karoly" plaques were awarded to photographers Nagy Lajos, Ovi D. Pop and Ioan Ciobotaru from Romania, respectively Masami Kato, Shouji Tada and Kisera Hayase from Japan.

On this occasion, the launch of the photo art album "People and landscapes from Romania and Japan" will take place.

The 100 images accepted at the international show can be admired at https://www.eurofotoart.com/efa-exbhibitions-halls/fiap-exhibition-center-oradea/.

The Romanian-Japanese exhibition, which will be opened in 2022 in Japan as well, will remain in the city of Oradea at the disposal of the visiting public until January 7, 2022.

On Friday, the Japanese guests will also take part in a guided tour of the Fortress and the City Museum, where, in partnership with the Bihor County Culture Center, they will admire a collection of authentic Bihor folk costumes and a small traditional sheepskin coat manufacturing shop from Beius region.