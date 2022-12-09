 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ANRE vice-president says Romania could have over 100,000 prosumers next year

anre.ro
sigla ANRE Romania

Next year, Romania could have over 100,000 prosumers, namely users who produce the necessary energy for consumption themselves, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vice-president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), told a specialized conference on Friday, told Agerpres.

"The potential is much greater than what has been achieved so far. Even if this year we doubled the number of prosumers and the installed power, we are still far from the real capacity in this field," said the ANRE official.

According to him, the representatives of the Administration of the Environment Fund (AFM) should also help by expediting the file evaluation procedure.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.