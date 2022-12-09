ANRE vice-president says Romania could have over 100,000 prosumers next year

Next year, Romania could have over 100,000 prosumers, namely users who produce the necessary energy for consumption themselves, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vice-president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), told a specialized conference on Friday, told Agerpres.

"The potential is much greater than what has been achieved so far. Even if this year we doubled the number of prosumers and the installed power, we are still far from the real capacity in this field," said the ANRE official.

According to him, the representatives of the Administration of the Environment Fund (AFM) should also help by expediting the file evaluation procedure.