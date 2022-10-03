ANRE's Bege: CAEN codes of non-domestic consumers with capped price must be established

Emergency Ordinance 119/2022 must be amended in order to specify which are the CAEN codes of non-household consumers who will benefit from the capped price, the vice-president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Zoltan Nagy-Bege, said on Monday, told Agerpres.

Currently, Emergency Ordinance 119 was approved by the Senate with modifications, and the Chamber of Deputies is decision-making.

"It is very interesting what was approved in the Senate, from a legislative point of view it has no impact, because it must be approved in the Chamber of Deputies. It is certain that the impact of Emergency Ordinance 27, with all subsequent amendments, in the energy system is a significant one for everyone market actors. I first of all welcome the attempts to simplify and clarify some question marks that are still unclear in Emergency Ordinance 27 and Emergency Ordinance 119. I will give you an example: a change is absolutely necessary in terms of specifying the CAEN codes for which the ceiling applies to non-household consumers," Bege told the conference "Challenges in the energy crisis," organized by Profit.ro

Among the amendments brought to the Senate is the provision according to which families with at least three children will also benefit from the capped price.

"I invite the suppliers to come up with proposals in the Chamber of Deputies [for the implementation of this provision]. An option would be a request on their own responsibility, there is a chance to come up with additions and the debate there will be important", added the vice-president of ANRE.