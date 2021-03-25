Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/58,886 persons - immunised in past 24 hours

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the past 24 hours, 58,886 doses of serum have been administered, of which 47,116 - Pfizer BioNTech, 4,254 - Moderna and 7,516 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the application of the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

CNCAV states that 30,169 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 28,717 people received the second dose.

To date, since the start of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 2,744,764 doses of vaccines have been administered to 1,861,646 people, of whom 978,528 received one dose and 883,118 the second dose as well.In the past 24 hours, there were 191 side effects, 14 local and 177 systemic.Since the beginning of immunisation, 9,597 side effects have been reported with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. According to the quoted source, 102 side effects are being investigated.