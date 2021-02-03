 
     
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / Over 23,400 people immunized in last 24 hours

The national Committee for vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours 23,470 people were immunized, of which 9,793 with the first Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and 13,677 with the booster shot.

According to the data put at the disposal by the CNCAV by the National Institute of Public Health, through the application of the Electronic Registry of National Vaccination (RENV), since December 27, when the immunization began in Romania, 772,202 shots were delivered, to a number of 620,176 people, of which: 468,150 people vaccinated with one dose and 152,026 people vaccinated with two doses.

In the last 24 hours there were 74 minor and common adverse reactions, of which 8 local reactions and 66 general reactions.

Since the beginning of the immunization there were 2,030 adverse reactions, common and minor, in vaccination centers, of which 482 local with pain at the injection point and 1,548 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, fatigue, rash type allergies).

CNCAV mentions that 13 adverse reactions are still being investigated.

