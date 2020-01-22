 
     
Anti-discrimination authority fines Targu Mures mayor 10,000 lei for hate incitement

dorin florea

The Board of Directors of the National Council for Combating Discrimination has determined that the statements made by Targu Mures mayor Dorin Florea about the Roma and the families who want children violate the right to dignity of the citizens from a certain social category, specifically from an ethnic minority, represent hate speech and overstep the limits of freedom of expression; the mayor was served a 10,000 lei fine.

Dorin Florea said the previous week that the grant of the child-rearing allowance should be approached in a different way than at present, and suggested that the couples who want to have children undergo a mandatory social investigation in order to avoid situations where children are brought into the world only for the parents to have a source of income.

AGERPRES

