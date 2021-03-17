Approx. 140 additional ICU beds, 210 intermediary care beds in county hospitals

Approximately 140 intensive care beds for adults and approximately 210 intermediate care beds for COVID-19 patients will be added to the already existing ones in the county health units, informs a press release of the Ministry of Health, according to AGERPRES.

The Ministry of Health states that the 140 beds identified on Tuesday are to be added to the 50 ICU beds for adults, 4 neonatal care beds and approximately 140 intermediate care beds that were added on Monday to the already existing ones in the Bucharest health units.

The Ministry of Health also underscored the need to redistribute medical staff at the county level and supplement it in intensive care units where there is a shortage of staff, as well as the need to reorganize the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 circuits in health facilities to increase treatment capacity of COVID-19 patients in serious condition.

The Ministry of Health states that, in order to prevent diseases, along with vaccination, it is still necessary to comply with the rules of social distance, hygiene, wearing a mask in public places, at work and in public transport.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health urges people with symptoms to address the family doctor or medical authorities urgently for testing and registration and to avoid self-medication, so as not to lead to the development of serious forms of the disease that require hospitalization in intensive care units.