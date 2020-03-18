Approximately 2,500 persons enter Romania, in a few hours, through Nadlac II border crossing point

Approximately 2,500 persons in the convoy that crossed Hungary on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday already entered the country, a few hours since arriving in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Border Police announced in a press release.

According to the quoted source, the convoy reached the border around 2:00 hrs, being formed of hundreds of vehicles with Romanian and foreign citizens.

"We mention that, in the past hours, the formalities for entering the country were done for 2,500 persons and approximately 700 vehicles. Border policemen conducted the specific controls for entering the country and, after that, the persons were received by the representatives of the Public Health Directorate to complete the affidavits and for epidemiological control. After the conclusion of formalities and the establishment of measures disposed by the medical personnel at the border crossing, the vehicles were joined by police and gendarme crews to be led to the locations established for quarantine or for self-isolation," the quoted source mentions.

The representatives of the Border Police also mention they have tripled the personnel involved in controls at Nadlac II, so that the formalities be concluded swiftly. Approximately 50 border policemen worked around the clock, 10 lanes being opened on the entry to Romania direction.

Presently, at Nadlac II is continuing checks for those in the convoy, and the wait time for crossing the border is at least 3 hours, according to information published on the Border Police website.