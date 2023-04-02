April 2 in history

Prefect's Institution Day NATO Day in Romania (first Sunday of April)

1866 - Plebiscite takes place by which Romania's population is consulted on bringing a foreign prince to the country's throne: Carol of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, the future King Carol I of Romania (1866-1914) (2-8)

1879 - Prince Brancoveanu, on a special mission to Copenhagen is received in solemn audience by King Christian IX of Denmark, informs on Romania's independence

1912 - Birth of physician Ion Emil Bruckner, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 8 April 1980)

1915 - Birth of singer, composer Gica Petrescu (d. 18 June 2006)

1925 - Death of Petru Poni, chemist, mineralogist, president of the Romanian Academy. (b. 4 January 1841)

1931 - Birth of chemical engineer Alexandru T. Balaban, vice-president of the Romanian Academy until 1998

1939 - The Romania literara magazine is issued in Bucharest, under the leadership of Cezar Petrescu

1942 - Birth of prose writer Gabriela Adamesteanu

1944 - Declaration of USSR foreign affairs minister Viaceslav Molotov on Russian Army's troops' entrance on Romania's territory

1949 - The urban pharmacies, the chemical, pharmaceutical and medical analyses laboratories are nationalized

1965 - Romania and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan establish diplomatic relations at embassy level

1968 - Birth of actress Manuela Harabor

1969 - Death of composer Ion Hartulary-Darclée (b. 7 July 1886)

1973 - Birth of athlete Monica Iagar, former high jump double European champion

1989 - Death of Tudor Vornicu, journalist and TV editor (b. January 29, 1926)

2001 - The ceremony of signing the Agreement for the establishment of the Naval Group of Joint Action in the Black Sea (BLACKSEAFOR), by the Foreign Ministers from the countries bordering the Black Sea: Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia, the Russian Federation, Turkey and Ukraine

2004 - Solemn ceremony of the flying of the national flag and of the NATO flag in front of the headquarters of the Palace of the Parliament, ceremony that took place simultaneously with the raising of the Flag of Romania at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, together with the other 26 member states of the Alliance

2008 - The 20th NATO Summit since the creation of the North Atlantic Alliance in 1949 takes place in Bucharest. 24 heads of state, 26 prime ministers and 86 other dignitaries with the rank of minister participated

2009 - Death of Lazar Dragos, mathematician, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 21 November 1930)

2021 - Death of the singer of fiddler music Gabi Lunca (born October 16, 1938)

2021 - Death of Nelu Ploiesteanu, one of the most famous interpreters of fiddler music (b. December 16, 1950).AGERPRES