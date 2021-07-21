Arad: Six migrants from three countries, caught while trying to illegally exit Romania

Six migrants from Afghanistan, Syria and Algeria were caught by authorities in the past 24 hours, when attempting to cross the border illegally to Hungary through Arad County, hiding in two road trains or walking on a field.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday by the Arad Border Police, four of the migrants were caught at the Varsand border crossing point (PTF) Varand, in a truck driven by a Romanian transporting plastic granules to the Netherlands.

A 21-year-old Syrian migrant was found in a truck at the Nadlac II PTF, driven by a Turk carrying metal profiles to Denmark.Also, the border police saw a man walking on a field in the area of the Nadlac rural town, about 100 meters from the border line. He was taken to the headquarters of the checkpoint, where he was identified as a 18 years old from Algeria.In all cases, border guards are conducting investigations.