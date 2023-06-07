Arrivals, overnight stays reported in Romania's accommodation units increased by double digits in first 4 months (INS).

The number of arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rooms for rent) in Romania increased by 23.1% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period of 2022, while overnight stays recorded a jump of 22.5%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Wednesday.

According to the INS, at the end of April 2023, arrivals reported by accommodation units totalled 3.306 million people, of whom 83.8% were Romanian tourists and 16.2% foreign visitors, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the registered overnight stays in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rooms for rent), in the reference period, amounted to 6.287 million (+22.5%). Of this total, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists accounted for 80.8%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists accounted for 19.2%.

In the first four months of the current year, the average duration of stay in accommodation units in Romania was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for foreign tourists.

The net use index of accommodation places, in the period 1 January - 30 April 2023, was 23.9% on total tourist accommodation structures (including apartments and rooms for rent), increasing by 3.1 percentage points compared to the same period of 2022.

Important values for the number of arrivals in accommodation units were recorded in Bucharest (539,700 persons), Brasov (430,700) and Cluj (186,000). Higher values for overnight stays were recorded in Bucharest (1.095 million), Brasov (814,400) and Prahova (366,600).

Depending on the countries of origin of the Romanian tourists who visited Romania in the first four months of 2023, Italy ranks first - with 59,300 people, followed by Israel (50,700) and Germany (49,500).

In addition, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at the border points, amounted to 3.923 million people from January to April (+19.9% compared to the same period last year), while the departures of Romanian visitors abroad reached 5.666 million people (+26.5%).