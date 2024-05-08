Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation facilities up 2.4 pct in the first three months

Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation units, including apartments and rooms for rent, totaled 2.47 million people in the first quarter, up 2.4% compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday.

Out of the total number of arrivals, during the period January 1 - March 31, 2024, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation facilities accounted for 83.2%, while foreign tourist arrivals accounted for 16.8%.

Overnight stays registered in tourist accommodation establishments, including apartments and rooms for rent, in the mentioned period amounted to 4.671 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to the period 1 January - 31 March 2023.

Out of the total number of overnight stays, in the first three months, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation establishments accounted for 80.3%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists accounted for 19.7%.

The average length of stay during the analysed period was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

The net utilization rate of tourist accommodation in the period 1 January - 31 March 2024 was 23% on total tourist accommodation structures, including apartments and rooms for rent, down by 0.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

By counties, in the period 1 January - 31 March 2024, the number of tourist arrivals in tourist accommodation facilities (including apartments and rooms for rent) recorded higher values in Bucharest (425,500 persons), Brasov (325. 700 persons) and Prahova (141.600 persons), and the overnight stays of tourists in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rooms for rent) recorded higher values in Bucharest (858.900 persons), Brasov (618.300 persons) and Prahova (283.500 persons).

By country, the highest number of arrivals of foreign tourists staying in tourist accommodation units, including apartments and rooms for rent, in the period 1 January - 31 March 2024 came from: Italy (51,600 persons), Germany (37,200 persons) and the United Kingdom (26,700 persons).

Arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at border points, totalled 3.002 million people in the period 1 January - 31 March 2024, up 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at border points, totalled 4.478 million people in the period 1 January - 31 March 2024, up by 10.2% compared to the same period in 2023.