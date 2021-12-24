As many as 11,539 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 2,861 with first dose

As many as 11,539 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 2,861 the first dose, 4,049 - the second dose and 4,629 - the third dose, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

According to the cited source, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,744,585 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,918,058 people, of whom 7,778,770 have been fully vaccinated and 1,958,681 have been immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two cases of side-effects, all whole-body reactions.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,673 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,144 local and 17,529 whole body.