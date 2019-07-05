Assessment of each ministry to start next week

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday said that the next week an assessment will start of each ministry, and at the end of the analysis, a decision will be made on what ministers to reshuffle and whom to keep in office.

"With regard to the reshuffle, (...) next week we start the assessment of each ministry so that when we perform a reshuffle it may be regarded against the measures in the government programme, the work of each minister, how he/she communicated the measures he/she took and then we will see where we reshuffle and where we keep the minister. Reshuffle is not aimed at one person or another; although I have seen names of ministers presumed to be reshuffled, there has been no talk of the process. There has been no discussion about a minister or another," Dancila told a news conference in Braila on Friday.

Asked if the governing programme will remain the same, Dancila said: "As you know, the government programme has passed through Parliament, so it cannot be changed, but some measures can be adjusted. Two years have passed, perhaps something that was valid in 2016 no longer fits the reality of 2019, and so we will adjust the measures according to what the citizens want. "

National leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, along with the party's executive chairman Eugen Teodorovici and Secretary General Mihai Fifor, attended a meeting of the PSD Braila County Executive Committee.