At meeting with US diplomat, DefMin Tilvar underscores need to strengthen NATO eastern frank presence

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Tuesday had a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, highlighting the need to strengthen NATO's presence on the entire eastern flank, calling that an imperative aspect for the security and stability of the extended Black Sea region, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN).

Discussed during the meeting at the MApN headquarters, also attended by Kathleen Kavalec, the US ambassador in Bucharest, was mainly Romanian-American bilateral co-operation under the strategic partnership between the two nations, as well as relevant aspects regarding the security situation in the Black Sea region, the Western Balkans and the Middle East.

Tilvar highlighted the deterioration of the security situation in the region, generated by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and the need to strengthen NATO's presence on the entire eastern flank, which is an imperative for the security and stability of the extended Black Sea region.

The minister also reiterated Romania's strong commitment to strengthening and deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations. Romania expresses its gratitude for the essential support offered by the United States of America for ensuring the security and defence of NATO's eastern flank.

The two officials also discussed Ukraine's European path and continued international support for the country.