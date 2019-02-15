At Munich Security Conference, Ciamba emphasizes Three Seas Initiative role in strengthening EU, transatlantic partnership

Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba emphasized on the first day of the Munich Security Conference the role the Three Seas Initiative can play in strengthening the European Union and the transatlantic partnership, particularly in the current global context marked by transformation and uncertainty according to Agerpres.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Romanian official discussed with World Bank Group Interim President and World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, voicing in this context openness to cooperation with the World Bank Group; Ciamba also thanked the WB Bucharest office for the interest in participating in a series of events that will take place during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The themes of these events are relevant both for the European Union and globally: the Digital Agenda, connectivity, economic convergence, development cooperation, enhanced resilience to natural disasters, the Western Balkans, as mentions a post on the Twitter account of the Foreign Ministry's senior official.The Munich Security Conference is one of the most prestigious security forums, that has been bringing together since 1963 leaders and high-level decision-makers in security and defense. The conference is an essential milestone in European and Euro-Atlantic security debates, allowing for talks and informal exchanges of ideas on topical and perspective themes.