At start of Ramadan, President expresses appreciation for Muslim community's support for authorities' anti-Covid efforts

President Klaus Iohannis sent today a message to Romania's Muslim community at the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, expressing appreciation for their support for the authorities' efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan, I convey to all Romanian citizens of Turkish and Tatar ethnicity my best thoughts, accompanied by wishes for health, prosperity and spiritual fulfillment. Through the days dedicated to fasting and prayer, the Ramadan exhorts a deep reflection on the meanings of the Qur'an in the contemporary world and on the values it inspires in every believer: freedom, dignity, tolerance, love for one's fellow man," the head of the state said, agerpres.ro confirms.

He went on to voice appreciation for the support shown by the Muslim community throughout this period "for the efforts of the authorities to protect us through sanitary measures and to identify solutions for the return to social normalcy as soon as possible".

"This year too, the period of Ramadan accompanies our joint effort to overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Suffering and illness still affect our fellow human beings on a global scale, often with serious consequences. I appreciate the support you have shown throughout this time for the efforts of the authorities to protect us through sanitary measures and to identify solutions for the return to social normalcy as soon as possible. I trust that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will strengthen you in this effort and will help us continue together in the spirit of solidarity and responsibility, to help all those who need our care and sacrifice. Ramadan Kareem!," President Iohannis ends his message.