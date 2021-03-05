Athletics: Gabriel Bitan qualifies for long jump event at European Indoor Athletics Championships

Romanian athlete Gabriel Bitan qualified on Thursday evening for the final of the long jump event at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun (Poland), with 7.78 meters, according to AGERPRES.

Bitan (22 years old), who last month won the title of indoor national champion, with 8.14 meters, finished the qualifications on the 7th place, his other jumps having 7.51 meters, respectively 7.43 meters.

The best performance was achieved by the Swede Thobias Montler, with 8.18 meters.

''Having no previous experience, to be honest, I got a little lost when I entered the track. But from jump to jump I managed to recover a bit and qualify for the final. Tomorrow [Friday] I can say that I already have experience and I hope to be at 100% at the first attempt," Gabriel Bitan told the official website of the Romanian Athletics Federation.

Romania had another representative in the competition on Thursday, Roxana Rotaru in the 3,000 meters qualifiers, but she gave up.

Romania participates in the European Indoor Championships in Torun with a group of 15 athletes and aims to obtain a medal.