AUR's Claudiu Tarziu: PSD, just as guilty for situation in country as PNL gov't

The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), senator Claudiu Tarziu, stated, on Wednesday, in the joint plenum of the Parliament, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "as guilty for the situation in the country today, as the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government, as the parties that make up the government arc," reason for which he asked the Social Democrats to "ease off the critique", because they do not have the moral standing to do so.

"PSD has proven itself a very good critic from this rostrum, it possesses all arguments. Unfortunately, it is just as guilty for the situation today, as the PNL Government until today, as the parties that make up the governmental arc that request a vote on a new Cabinet. I haven't forgotten, Mr. Grindeanu, the way in which you governed, you, or your colleague Viorica Dancila, or the others that were put there by Mr. [Liviu] Dragnea. I haven't forgotten, and I haven't forgiven, because we are not allowed neither to forget, nor to forgive," said Tarziu.

"We entered this Parliament exactly as a reaction to the sort of foulness put through by the governments you credited, and some even dismantled. So ease off the critique, I'm not saying you're not right, for the most part, but you aren't... you don't have the moral standing to do so. Allow us to do so, if you want, support us," Tarziu said.

AGERPRES