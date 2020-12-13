AUR's Simion: We won't make alliance with anyone; we revolutionize political class

The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, stated, on Sunday, in the center of Craiova, Dolj County, in a public meeting with members and sympathizers of the party, that AUR will revolutionize the Romanian political class and won't make an alliance or a coalition "neither with the left, nor the right."

Simion told his party colleagues that they will keep in touch directly and urged them to shut down their TVs, because, he claims, the TV stations ignored AUR during the entire campaign.

"Now the TV stations are calling us. They should leave us be, because during the campaign they would ignore us. We have direct contact between us. Shut down the lying TVs, we have Facebook, we have direct connections, we're revolutionizing the Romanian political class. We started with some filth that we removed from the public scene and we move forward. And what did we promise? We do not make alliances, we don't make governing coalitions with anyone, neither with the so-called left, nor the so-called right. We are an alliance, we are the Alliance for the Union of Romanians. Yes, we see each other, we discuss publicly, we discussed with all in Parliament. We discuss without a problem for the world to see, no problem, because we need to be able to put valuable people in the country's leadership, but we won't get in cahoots with them," said George Simion.

The AUR co-chair reaffirmed in Craiova that after the elections he will go everywhere in the country where he visited during the electoral campaign, and the "wave" that led the party to Parliament with nearly 10 pct cannot be stopped.

"I promised to be again on each patch of Romanian soil where I've been to during the campaign, even if we enter Parliament or not. I came to thank Romanians that trusted us. I thank you for not voting with the left, or the right, for voting anti-system and for being together with a democratic force, a patriotic force. This wave cannot be stopped, it's the hope or Romanians for independence, for sovereignty, for liberty, for living off the riches of Romania. For too long have others humiliated us and made us, unfortunately, leave abroad. Half my generation, half of my high school colleagues, half of my university colleagues, half of my master's degree colleagues are abroad and we cannot endure this any more," said the AUR co-chair.

George Simion also said that although he was censured during the electoral campaign and over 100,000 persons abroad could not vote, AUR "ruined the calculations of many."

AGERPRES .