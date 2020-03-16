Average number of pensioners drops by 6,000 in Q4 of 2019

The average number of pensioners was of 5,140 million persons in Q4 of 2019, a drop of 6,000 persons over the previous quarter, and the average number of pensioners with state social insurance reached 4.669 million persons, according to the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The average monthly pension (determined by taking into account the sums for the pensions of all categories of pensioners - social insurance, invalidity, descendants', etc. - paid by the pension authorities) was 1,412 RON, an increase of 9 pct over the previous quarter.

The average state social insurance pension was 1,372 RON.

The INS data show that state social insurance pensioners hold the majority (99.96 pct) in the total number of pensioners.

State social insurance pensioners represent 90.9 pct of the total of social insurance pensions.

The ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and the average number of employees was 9 to 10.