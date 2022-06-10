 
     
B9 Summit/Polish President: We want a stronger NATO forward presence in the region

Polish President Andrzej Duda, speaking at the end of the Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit in Romania's capital city on Friday, said that the participating countries want a stronger NATO forward presence in the region, which should play a defensive role.

"We are in the front line (...), NATO's eyes are on us," he said.

Referring to the conclusions of the Bucharest Summit, Andrzej Duda said: "We want to make sure that there is a stronger NATO forward presence," emphasizing that he also wants this to ensure an "advanced defense", requiring the current battle groups to be upgraded to brigade status. In this context, the President of Poland explained that a brigade consists of at least 3,000 soldiers.

