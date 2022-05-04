Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn - Best Film at 2022 Gopo Awards Gala

The feature film "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, directed by Radu Jude, has received the Gopo Award for Best Feature Film at the Gopo Awards Gala, which took place on Tuesday evening, in the Ion Caramitru Hall of the I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, the production receiving awards also in the categories Best Supporting Actress and Best Editing.

The film with the most awards received in the gala was "Malmkrog", directed by Cristi Puiu, the movie winning the Gopo Awards for Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Set Design, Best Costumes, Best Makeup, Best Hairstyling.The documentary "Romania Salbatica" - Wild Romania, directed by Dan Dinu, was the winner in the Best Documentary Film, Best Original Music and Best Sound categories.The Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, handed out the special prizes to camera operators and assistants Constantin Nica, Mihai Mihailescu and Pompiliu Avram.The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, handed out, together with actress Rodica Mandache, the Young Hope Award to Laurentiu Raducanu.Lucian Romascanu took to the relaxed atmosphere of the event and said that, after having to wait backstage for his turn to present the award, he is glad "of what our presenter colleague said about the rotation of ministers, I am glad that after all this time backstage I am still Culture Minister."The Gopo Awards Gala was also host to two special moments, planned on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the premiere of the feature film "Secvente" - Sequences, directed by the late Alexandru Tatos, as well as the 20th anniversary since the premiere of "Filantropica" (directed by Nae Caranfil). The moment saw part of the production teams of the two films that marked Romanian cinema take to the stage.Two of the best known and appreciated actors in Romania, Victor Rebengiuc and Mariana Mihut, received the Gopo Awards for their entire career.In a recorded video intervention, Director Andrei Serban said that he believes the two actors should be named "national treasures," and Romanians should be proud of them.The 2022 Gopo Awards Gala winners are:* The Audience Award (for the Romanian film with the best box office figures in 2021): "Tabara" - The Camp, directed by Vali Dobrogeanu (number of spectators - 191,247, 4,114,126 RON box office)* Best make-up and best hairstyling: Dana Roseanu, Elena Tudor and Manuela Tudor for "Malmkrog", directed by Cristi Puiu* Best set design: Cristina Paula Ana Barbu for "Malmkrog"* Best sound: Dan Stefan Rucareanu, Ioan Filip and Matei Vasileche for "Romania salbatica" - Wild Romania* Best fiction short: "Prin oras circula scurte povesti de dragoste" - Love Stories on the Move, directed by Carina Gabriela Dasoveanu, producer with the I.L. Caragiale National University of Theater and Film* Best documentary short: "Acelasi vis" - Same Dream, produced and directed by Vlad Petri* Young Hope Award: Laurentiu Raducanu for the image of shorts "Dupa 40 de zile" - No Rest for the Old Lady, "Poate mai traiesc si azi" - And They May Still Be Alive Today, and shorts "When Night Meets Dawn," "Interfon 15" - Intercom 15* Best costumes: Oana Paunescu for "Malmkrog"* Best film debut: "Camp de maci" - Poppy Field, directed by Eugen Jebeleanu* Best supporting actress: Ioana Flora for the role of Mirela in "Otto Barbarul" - Otto the Barbarian* Best supporting actor: Alexandru Potocean, for the role of Mircea in "Camp de maci"* Best editing: Catalin Cristutiu for "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc"* Best documentary film: "Romania salbatica", directed by Dan Dinu* Best European film: "Another Round" (Denmark) - directed by Thomas Vinterberg, distributed by Bad Unicorn* Best original music: Alexei Turcan for "Romania salbatica"* Best image: Tudor Vladimir Panduru for "Malmkrog"* Best screenplay: Iulian Postelnicu and Bogdan George Apetri for "Neidentificat" - Unidentified* Best actress in a leading role: Ioana Bugarin for the role of Mia in "Mia isi rateaza razbunarea" - Mia Misses Her Revenge* Best actor in a leading role: Bogdan Farcas for the role of Florin Iespas in "Neidentificat"* Best director: Cristi Puiu for "Malmkrog"* Best feature film: "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, directed by Radu Jude, produced by Ada SolomonThe Romanian Society of Cinematographers Award for best cinematography was presented to Alexandru Sterian.A number of 19 feature films launched in cinemas or on video-on-demand platforms in 2021 were nominated this year in 20 categories.This year's edition of the Gopo Awards Gala was held under the banner of solidarity. Spectators and film lovers everywhere were invited by the host of the event, actor Adrian Nicolae, to join the United through Film campaign, sending 2 euro through an SMS with the text FILM to 8840. All funds obtained as part of the campaign will be distributed to professionals in the Ukrainian film industry, with the aid of the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR).The 2022 Gopo Awards were organized by the Association for the promotion of Romanian film, with support from the National Center for Cinematography, Dacin Sara, Babel Communication. AGERPRES