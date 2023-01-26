Bill ammends Strategic Airlift Capability MoU

On Thursday, the Romanian government approved a bill amending a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the defence ministries of Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden and the United States Department of Defence on Strategic Airlift Capability, establishing an aircraft incident fund, told Agerpres.

The bill ratifies the Second Amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Estonia, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Finland, the Government of the Republic of Hungary, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Norway, the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Poland, the Government of Romania, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia, the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden and the Department of Defence of the United States of America on the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC), signed by Romania in Bucharest on October 29, 2020.

The Memorandum of Understanding regarding the strategic airlift capability (SAC MoU) was signed by Romania on July 30, 2008, based on the approval of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) and the full powers issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The SAC MoU was ratified by Government Emergency Ordinance 132 of October 14, 2008, approved by the Romanian Parliament under Law 114 of 2009.

"The document was modified by Amendment 1, regarding the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC MoU), as a result of changes that occurred during the course of the initiative, primarily the withdrawal of Italy. Amendment 2 appeared as a necessity, especially from the perspective of the reform of NATO agencies. At the same time, the aircraft incident fund was established by the amendment, which will be used to respond to the immediate needs to protect the property assets of the NATO Strategic Airlift Management program, cargo, passengers, as well as personnel," according to the Romanian government.