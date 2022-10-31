Bill on protection and promotion of children's rights, tacitly adopted by the Senate

The Senate plenary sitting tacitly adopted on Monday by fulfilling the deadline for debate and adoption, the bill for the amendment and completion of Law no. 272/2004 regarding the protection and promotion of children's rights, told Agerpres.

According to the statement of reasons, the legislative approach aims at defining the notion of parental alienation, establishing the ways in which it can be ascertained, the legal effects of establishing the existence of parental alienation, measures will be instituted in the context of the increase in the number of legal disputes between parents regarding the exercise in common parental authority, regarding the manner of maintaining personal relations between the children and the parent with whom they do not live constantly, as well as regarding the establishment of the manner in which each of the parents will contribute to the child's upbringing and education expenses.

"The draft law will have a favorable impact on the relations between parents and children, especially in the case of the existence of legal conflicts between parents, by reducing the number and intensity of conflicts of this nature, as well as for the prevention or correction of situations of parental alienation," reads the statement of reasons.

The bill, initiated by liberal deputies, supported by two parliamentarians from minorities and one from Social Democratic Party, will be debated and voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.