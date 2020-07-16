Bill setting date of this year's local elections signed into law

President Klaus Iohannis signed Thursday the decree for the promulgation of the Law establishing the date of the 2020 elections for the local public administration authorities, as well as specific measures for the proper organization and conduct thereof, the Presidential Administration announced.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, passed this bill. There were 253 votes in favor, two against and 36 abstentions.

According to the bill, the date of the elections for the local public administration authorities in 2020 is set on Sunday, September 27, 2020, for the local councils of communes, cities, municipalities and sectors of Bucharest, as well as for mayors, the General Council of Bucharest, as well as for the general mayor of Bucharest, the county councils, as well as for the presidents of the county councils.

In the elections for the local public administration authorities in 2020, the deadlines for the electoral process start to run from July 29.