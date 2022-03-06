 
     
Bishop Ignatie brings aids to Romanian, Ukrainians in Chernivtsi

The Bishop of Husi, Ignatie, together with the president of the Association "Orthodox Philanthropy" Husi and collaborators from the Diocesan Centre, brought aid for Romanians and Ukrainians in the Chernivtsi region, the representatives of the Diocese informed on Sunday.

The campaign organized by the Husi Diocese with the support of several sponsors was initiated following requests received from the Romanian Orthodox priests in Ukraine.

In Chernivtsi, Bishop Ignatius was greeted by the Metropolitan of Chernivtsi and Bucovina, Meletie, who thanked him for all his efforts and hel, Agerpres informs.

