Border Police: 21 foreign citizens found by border police in Arad attempting to illegally cross border

The Arad border police on Tuesday caught 21 foreign citizens from Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan while attempting to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hidden in two trucks and on foot, respectively, the spokeswoman for the General Inspectorate of the Border Police in Oradea, Laura Bondar, said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In all cases, the border police is conducting investigations to establish the entire criminal activity, following which the legal measures will be taken, according to law," reads the same source.