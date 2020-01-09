 
     
Both special pensions scrapping and VAT cut to get PSD's vote in Parliament

Marcel Ciolacu

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will vote in Parliament in favor of both the bill that scraps special pensions and the one on the VAT cut, PSD acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday in Buzau.

According to Ciolacu, the vote on the two regulatory acts will be cast either in an extraordinary meeting that could be called by the current governing coalition, or in an ordinary session.

"Anyway, both bills are on the agenda of the ordinary session and either way, PSD will vote for both scrapping special pensions and the VAT cut," Ciolacu said in reply to a question asked by journalists.

