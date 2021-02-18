Brancusi145/Chamber of Deputies' Culture Committee's head: Brancusi's creations are part of our fundamental values

The President of the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Iulian Bulai, states that the great sculptor Constantin Brancusi must be viewed not only through his works, but also through the philosophy that inspired them and it is never too late to appreciate his creations and make them known to the public today.

"145 years after the birth of Constantin Brancusi, I believe that we must look at the great Romanian sculptor not only through his works, but also through the philosophy that inspired them and after which he guided his life and creation. Brancusi's creations are part of our fundamental values. And it is never too late to appreciate, contextualize and make them known to the public today, reinterpreting the classic messages and presenting them in a contemporary light," Iulian Bulai told AGERPRES.

In his opinion, Brancusi's words should guide our values.

"Brancusi said that 'simplicity is the essential part of complicated things.' Let these be the words that guide our actions and values," Bulai points out.

February 19 marks the 145th anniversary of the great Romanian sculptor's birth.

By Law 305/2015, the Parliament declared February 19 as "Brancusi Day".